EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) reports cash collections from customers rose to 48% in September from 40% in August and 35% in July and 93% of its non-theater properties are open as of Nov.3

63% of theater properties were open as of the same date.

Has reached resolution with customers representing ~90% of its annualized pre-COVID contractual cash rent and interest payments, however, additional deferral agreements related to certain theatre tenants are currently being negotiated.

Q3 adjusted FFO per share of 4 cents may not be comparable with the average analyst estimate of 56 cents; compares with 44 cents in Q2 and $ a year ago.

Q3 total revenue from continuing operations of $63.9M vs. consensus of $105.8M; compares with $106.4M in Q2 and $169.4M in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $70.9M vs. $77.8M in Q2 and $146.3M in the year-ago quarter.

"We limited our cash burn during the quarter and reached rent resolution with the vast majority of our customers and have seen an improvement in cash collections," said President and CEO Greg Silvers.

Recorded write-offs of accounts receivable of ~$49.8M, or 67 cents per share at the end of Q3 related to Regal cinemas as well as one attraction tenant.

EPR slips 0.1% in after-hours trading.

Conference call on Nov. 5 at 8:30 AM ET.

