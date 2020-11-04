Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) -1.6% after-hours as Q3 earnings miss expectations and revenues fall 22% Y/Y to $1.81B.

Q3 production averaged 355K boe/day, near the top end of 341K-356K boe/day guidance, while oil output hits the top end of 201K bbl/day guidance.

For the full year, Pioneer narrows total production guidance of 365K-369K boe/day from 356K-371K boe/day, including oil output of 209K-211K bbl/day, slimmed from 203K-213K bbl/day.

Q3 average total realized price fell 26% Y/Y to $28.22/boe, including a 27% drop in total realized oil price of $39.22/bbl.

Pioneer says it will permanently shut-in 5,500 bbl/day of production from vertical wells no longer make sense to operate in the current price environment.

The company maintains its 2020 drilling, completions and facilities capital budget range of $1.3B-$1.5B, with a total full-year capital budget of $1.4B-$1.6B.