MetLife (NYSE:MET) Q3 adjusted EPS, excluding total notable items, of $1.95 vs. average analyst estimate of $1.58, 83 cents in Q2 and $1.27 in the year-ago quarter.

"Variable investment income rebounded sharply, the diversity of our businesses was evident in our underwriting results, and we demonstrated strong expense discipline," said President and CEO Michel Khalaf.

Q3 total adjusted revenue of $16.5B vs. consensus of $16.0B, $13.8B in Q2 and $16.9B in Q3 2019.

Q3 premium, fees, and other revenue of $11.9B, down 6% Y/Y.

Q3 net investment income of $4.73B rose 2% Y/Y, mainly driven by higher private equity returns.

Book value, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income other than foreign currency translation adjustments, of $53.10 per share compares with $52.27 at June 30, 2020.

Q3 total expenses of $15.1B declined from $15.9B a year earlier.

Q3 provision for income loss fell to $709M vs. $2.19B a year ago.

Q3 adjusted ROE, excluding AOCI other than FCTA, of 13.2% vs. 6.4% in Q2 and 12.9% in Q3 2019.

Conference call on Nov. 5 at 9:00 AM ET.

