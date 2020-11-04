Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.52 misses by $0.10 .

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $132.2M.

“Over the past quarter we have focused our resources on cellular senescence programs in ophthalmology and neurology. Building on the strong foundation of our senolytics platform, we have made significant progress in advancing key programs in our pipeline,” said Anirvan Ghosh, Ph.D., chief executive officer of UNITY. “We have deep conviction around the role of senescent cells in diseases of aging, particularly in the eye and brain, and recently initiated a Phase 1 study of UBX1325 in diabetic macular edema (DME).”

Press Release