Lumen +2.6% as adjusted profits rise in Q3 beat

  • Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) is up 2.6% postmarket after it posted Q3 earnings where it beat on top and bottom lines, as gains in its Enterprise business helped offset steeper declines in other areas.
  • Revenues fell 3.4% overall to $5.17B.
  • Adjusted EBITDA came to $2.19B, and the company grew net income to $366M from a year-ago $302M.
  • On an adjusted basis, net income rose to $430M from $328M.
  • In addition to delivering strong financial results in the third quarter, I am encouraged by the opportunities we are seeing as we repositioned the company as Lumen," says CEO Jeff Storey. "As we invest in addressable markets that are growing and in our own digital transformation, we believe our revenue trajectory will continue to improve over the long term.
  • Revenue by segment: International and Global Accounts, $835M (down 4%); Enterprise, $1.439B (up 1%); Small and Medium Business, $635M (down 6%); Wholesale, $949M (down 7%); Consumer, $1.309B (down 4%).
  • Free cash flow (adjusted) was $917M, down from a year-ago $983M.
  • For the full year, it's lowering its outlook on net cash interest "with our continued focus on deleveraging," to $1.62B-$1.65B, from a previous outlook for $1.65B-$1.7B.
  • Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.
  • Press release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.