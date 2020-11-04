Lumen +2.6% as adjusted profits rise in Q3 beat
Nov. 04, 2020 4:56 PM ETLumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN)LUMNBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor24 Comments
- Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) is up 2.6% postmarket after it posted Q3 earnings where it beat on top and bottom lines, as gains in its Enterprise business helped offset steeper declines in other areas.
- Revenues fell 3.4% overall to $5.17B.
- Adjusted EBITDA came to $2.19B, and the company grew net income to $366M from a year-ago $302M.
- On an adjusted basis, net income rose to $430M from $328M.
- In addition to delivering strong financial results in the third quarter, I am encouraged by the opportunities we are seeing as we repositioned the company as Lumen," says CEO Jeff Storey. "As we invest in addressable markets that are growing and in our own digital transformation, we believe our revenue trajectory will continue to improve over the long term.
- Revenue by segment: International and Global Accounts, $835M (down 4%); Enterprise, $1.439B (up 1%); Small and Medium Business, $635M (down 6%); Wholesale, $949M (down 7%); Consumer, $1.309B (down 4%).
- Free cash flow (adjusted) was $917M, down from a year-ago $983M.
- For the full year, it's lowering its outlook on net cash interest "with our continued focus on deleveraging," to $1.62B-$1.65B, from a previous outlook for $1.65B-$1.7B.
- Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.
- Press release