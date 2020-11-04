JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) shares hop down 2.6% AH despite Q3 beats on the top and bottom lines and upside guidance for the current quarter and fiscal year. JFrog shares are up 11% since the IPO.

Cash from operations totaled $10.8M with record FCF of $9.7M.

FROG ended the quarter with 313 customers with ARR above $100K and 9 with ARR above $1M.

For Q4, JFrog expects $40.9-41.9M in revenue (consensus: $40.52M) and $0-0.02 EPS (consensus: $0).

For the year, FROG sees $149-150M in revenue (consensus: $147.38M) and $0.11-0.13 EPS (consensus: $0.07).

