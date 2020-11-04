Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.49 beats by $0.07 .

Revenue of $30.6M (+183.1% Y/Y) beats by $6.49M .

FY2020 guidance: Revenue of $102.8M-$104.8M vs consensus of $97.3M, representing an anticipated year-over year increase of 114% to 118% over FY2019.

Q4 guidance: Revenue of $18.0M-$20.0M vs consensus of $18.9M, representing an anticipated year-over year increase of 38% to 54%.The Company’s expected revenue range for the 4Q 2020, assuming that ongoing COVID-19 hospitalizations will offset a light flu and RSV season and minimal impact from the COVID-19 pandemic on capital equipment purchases.

Shares +2.5% .

