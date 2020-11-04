International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) says its two joint ventures with Euronav (NYSE:EURN) have signed 10-year contract extensions with North Oil Company, the operator of the Al-Shaheen oilfield offshore Qatar.

The contract extensions are for the FSO Asia and the FSO Africa and provide direct continuation of the current contractual service until 2032.

The two, 3M-barrel capacity floating storage offshore units have been serving the Al-Shaheen field continuously since 2010.

International Seaways expects the contract extensions will generate at least $645M in contract revenues for the joint ventures from the extension dates in 2022.