Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Q3 core FFO per share of $2.63 beats the average analyst estimate of $2.60 and fell from $2.73 in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 revenue of $730.7M exceeds the consensus estimate of $728.8M and edged up $729.3M in Q3 2019.

Q3 same-store net operating income declined 3.7% Y/Y; same-store gross margin of 71.3% compares with 72.0% in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 same-store square-foot occupancy of 95.5% improved from 94.2% a year ago.

It's unclear if Proposition 15 in California passed; the initiative, if passed, would result in reassessment of PSA's California properties and would substantially increase its property tax expense.

Conference call on Nov. 5 at 12:00 PM ET.

Previously: Public Storage FFO beats by $0.03, misses on revenue (Nov. 4)