GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) gains 2.8% AH after upside Q3 results with $844.4M in revenue (+11% Y/Y, $9.15M above consensus) and EPS of $0.38 ($0.04 above consensus).

Revenue breakdown: Domains, $387.4M (+12% Y/Y); Hosting and presence, $302.4M (+6%); Business applications, $154.6M (+19%); International, $283.7M (+12%).

Q3 unlevered FCF totaled $223.9M, ahead of the $213M consensus.

Total bookings were up 11% Y/Y to $945M.

"We delivered accelerated growth in bookings and revenue this quarter along with 17% year over year growth in unlevered free cash flow," says GoDaddy CFO Ray Winborne. "Integration of the four acquisitions we've completed this year is paying off in both exciting new product capabilities and improved financial performance."

For Q4, GDDY sees revenue of $865M vs. the $855M consensus.

For the year, the company forecasts unlevered FCF of $820M vs. the prior $815-825M guidance and the $820.3M consensus.

