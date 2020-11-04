CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Q3 results were hurt by lower utilization of existing contracts with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, and modest utilization declines across many of its state-level contracts due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19.

Q3 normalized FFO per share of 52 cents beats the sole analyst estimate of 45 cents and declined from 70 cents in the year-ago quarter.

CXW gains 1.2% in after-hours trading.

Q3 revenue of $468.3M vs. sole analyst estimate of $462.0M and down from $508.5M a year earlier.

Q3 operating expenses of $35.9M increased from $32.0M.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $94.6M vs. $115.4M a year ago.

Doesn't expect to provide financial guidance until it has more clarity about its outlook.

Conference call on Nov. 5 at 11:00 AM ET.

