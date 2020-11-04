Albemarle rallies on Q3 earnings topper, above-consensus guidance
Nov. 04, 2020 5:24 PM ETAlbemarle Corporation (ALB)ALBBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) +3.6% after-hours as Q3 earnings easily beat expectations and raising guidance for the full year above analyst consensus.
- Q3 adjusted EBITDA fell 15% Y/Y to $216M, beating its $140M-$190M guidance range and $173.6M analyst consensus estimate.
- For FY 2020, Albemarle reported adjusted EPS $3.80-$4.15, well above $3.52 consensus, on net sales of $3.05B-$3.15B vs. $3.04 estimate; full-year forecast adjusted EBITDA of $780M-$810M vs. $735.2M consensus.
- The company had withdrawn its 2020 outlook in May, citing the impact from the coronavirus outbreak.
- Albemarle also expects Q4 adjusted EBITDA will be up 10%-20% from Q3, as customers continue to meet planned volume commitments for FY 2020.
- But the company expects FY 2021 volumes to come in relatively flat as plants are effectively sold out given volume constraints.