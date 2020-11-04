Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) is up 5.6% AH after the company tops Q3 estimates and raises its full-year outlook.

For the quarter, RPD reported revenue of $105.1M (+26% Y/Y, $3.23M above consensus) and EPS of $0, which is $0.04 above consensus.

"Rapid7 is pleased to report strong Q3 performance that exceeded growth and profit expectations thanks to solid execution by our team. We ended the quarter with total ARR of $398.7 million dollars, up 29% year-over-year, led by continued strong demand for our security transformation solutions and healthy growth in vulnerability management," says CEO Corey Thomas.

Q4 guidance expects $107.9-109.5M in revenue (consensus: $106.9M) and a loss per share of $0.07-0.09 (consensus: $0.04 loss).

For the year, Rapid7 sees $406.2-407.8M (prior: $399-403M; consensus: $402.3M) and a loss per share of $0.10-0.12 (prior: $0.10-0.14 loss; consensus: $0.11 loss).

Press release.

