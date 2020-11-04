Genworth Financial Q3 beats as U.S. mortgage insurance swings to profit
Nov. 04, 2020
- Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) climbs 5.4% in after-hours trading after Q3 adjusted operating EPS of 26 cents beats by 10 cents, the average of two analyst estimates.
- Compares with 24 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- Repeats that Oceanwide has made significant progress on transaction funding for its acquisition of Genworth.
- As for COVID-19's impact on the company's businesses, the company saw sequential improvement in unemployment trends, lower levels of new delinquencies relative to Q2, and a robust mortgage origination market, which benefited the U.S. mortgage insurance business, in the current quarter.
- U.S. mortgage insurance adjusted operating income of $141M improved from a $3M loss in Q2 and increased from $137M income in Q3 2019; primary new insurance written of $26.6B fell from $28.4B in Q2 and increased from $18.9B a year ago.
- Australia mortgage insurance adjusted operating income of $7M improved from $1M in Q2 and fell from $12M a year earlier.
- U.S. life insurance adjusted operating income of $14M swung from a loss of $5M in Q2 and a loss of $1M in Q3 2019.
- Conference call on Nov. 5 at 7:00 AM ET.
