Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) is up 1.3% , adding on to today's gains after Q3 earnings where its revenue beat high-end estimates and subscriber growth topped expectations.

Revenues grew 18% year-over-year, to $639.8M, and operating income rose 14% to $200M. Operating margin was 31%.

Adjusted EBITDA was up 21% to $249M, on a margin of 39%.

In operating metrics, average subscribers rose 12% to 10.8M. North America average subs rose 9% to 5.11M, and International average subs rose 16%, to 5.68M.

Average revenue per user ticked up 4% to $0.62; in North America, it rose 8% to $0.66, and internationally, it was up 1% to $0.58.

Revenue breakout: Direct revenue, North America - $321.8M (up 20%); Direct revenue, International - $306.5M (up 17%); Indirect revenue, $11.5M (up 9%).

Tinder direct revenue rose 15%; non-Tinder brands together grew direct revenue 23%, with growth in ARPU of 13% and in average subs by 7%.

Year-to-date, operating cash flow rose 11% to $519M and free cash flow rose 11% to $486M.

Conference call to come tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. ET.

