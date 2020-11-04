Apache posts another quarterly loss, sees 2021 capex below $1B

Nov. 04, 2020 5:58 PM ETAPA Corporation (APA)APABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Apache (NASDAQ:APA) +2.1% after-hours following a reported smaller than expected Q3 loss, hurt by lower crude prices as coronavirus-related lockdowns slowed demand for fuels.
  • Apache's Q3 GAAP loss fell to $4M, or $0.02/share, compared with a $170M loss, or $0.45/share a year earlier.
  • Q3 adjusted production, which excludes Egypt non-controlling interest and tax barrels, rose 0.7% to 394K boe/day.
  • Q3 average oil price -30% Y/Y to $40.88/bbl, average natural gas price +14% to $1.90/Mcf, average natural gas liquids price -1.5% to $13.51/bbl.
  • Q3 lease operating expense fell 26% Y/Y to $259M.
  • For FY 2021, Apache anticipates an upstream capital budget of $1B or less, based on $40/bbl WTI oil and $2.75 Henry Hub natural gas price, with capital allocation priorities similar to 2020.
  • The company says its DUC completion program should stabilize Permian oil volumes at a level consistent with Q4 2020 levels, while Egypt and the North Sea should see modest declines.
