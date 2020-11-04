Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) is up 0.7% after hours following Q3 earnings where it topped consensus on top and bottom lines.

Revenues rose nearly 5% to $363.9M. Gross margin (non-GAAP) rose to 38.1% from 32%.

Meanwhile net loss improved to $8.3M from a year-ago loss of $26.7M.

Devices sold fell to 3.3M from a year-ago 3.5M; average selling price was $104/device, up 8% from last year (largely due to higher-priced smartwatches and consumer demand for the highest priced new smartwatch, Fitbit Sense).

Revenue by geography: United States, $195M (down 5.6%); Americas ex-U.S., $25.96M (up 55.2%); EMEA, $102.4M (up 23.4%); Asia Pacific, $40.57M (down 0.1%).

It's not offering guidance nor holding a conference call due to the pending acquisition by Google (GOOG, GOOGL).

