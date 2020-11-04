Marathopn Oil (NYSE:MRO) -2.1% after-hours as it reports an in-line Q3 loss on a 40% Y/Y revenue decline to $754M.

On a GAAP basis, Marathon posted a loss of $317M, or $0.40/share, compared to a profit of $165M, or $0.21/share in the year-earlier quarter.

The company's Q3 total net production fell 13% Y/Y to 370K boe/day from 426K boe/day a year ago, including oil output of 172K bbl/day.

Q3 U.S. E&P crude oil and condensate average price increased 75% from Q2 to $37.78/bbl, while international E&P crude and condensate more than doubled to $30.28/bbl.

The company says Q3 U.S. unit production cost fell 13% Y/Y to $4.32/boe, citing strong cost control.

Marathon reduces its full-year unit production operating expense guidance for both U.S. and International segments by ~5% and 8%, respectively, and raises its full-year U.S. production guidance by 5K net boe/day at the midpoint.

The company says its resilience to lower commodity prices is underpinned by a free cash flow breakeven below $35/bbl WTI in its 2021 benchmark maintenance scenario, which would deliver FY 2021 oil production in-line with Q4 2020 for ~$1B in total capital spending.