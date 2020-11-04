A President Biden would "no doubt" make it harder for pipeline companies to get permits for new projects, which would be a positive for midstream companies with extensive networks and access to all major oil and gas basins, Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) co-CEO Mackie McCrea said on the company's earnings conference call.

The company would face "very little to no impact" from exposure to federal lands or a potential fracking ban from those lands under a Biden administration, executives said.

Energy Transfer also said it is "highly confident" in the outcome of Dakota Access litigation, seeing no scenario where the pipeline would be taken out of service; U.S. District Court judges today heard arguments from Dakota Access Pipeline and government lawyers against conducting an extra environmental review.

Distribution cuts will free up $1.7B in annualized free cash flow, which the company said would be used to pay down debt.