GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) declares $0.0206/share quarterly dividend, -50.1% decrease from prior dividend of $0.0413.

Forward yield 1.24%

Payable Dec. 9; for shareholders of record Nov. 20; ex-div Nov. 19.

In addition, the Board declared an extraordinary dividend of $0.0206/share, payable along with regular dividend.

The Board of Directors has approved a buyback program to repurchase up to 10% of the shares outstanding.

The buyback program will begin on Nov. 5, 2020 and will expire on Nov. 15, 2021.

