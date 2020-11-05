Asian indices follow Wall Street higher as elections signal Biden win

Nov. 05, 2020 12:18 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Japan +1.43%, led by pharma stocks on expectations that even Biden presidency won't push drug prices lower.
  • Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda says will continue to buy ETFs.
  • China +0.88% as solar stocks soar on Biden possibility of winning US election.
  • Hong Kong +2.68%, led by commerce sector.
  • Australia +1.32%. Sept. trade balance at A$5.63B vs. expected A$3.7B.
  • Tech stocks pulled U.S. markets higher last night, with Nasdaq closing up 3.9%. Facebook closed 8% higher, while Alphabet set a new closing record high.
  • U.S. futures extend gain with tech leading the rally. Nasdaq +1.42%. Dow +0.65%. S&P +0.76%. Joe Biden inches closer to the victory registering 253 electoral votes, while Trump has 213 electoral votes.
  • Key events: BoE interest rate and QE decisions due today, Jobless claims.
