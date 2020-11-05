Jack Henry up 2% on earnings beat, guides full-year EPS above estimates
Nov. 05, 2020 1:28 AM ETJack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)JKHYBy: SA News Team
- Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) +2% after yesterday's fiscal Q1 results beats top and bottom line estimates.
- Q1 highlights: Total GAAP revenue of $451.8M (+3% y/y).
- Segment revenues: Core segment revenues were $159M (+2% y/y), Payments, $156.7M (+5%), complementary, $124.5M (+6%) and corporate and other segment, $11.6M (-23.7%).
- R&D expense +6% y/y to 26.05M.
- Operating income decreased 1% to $117.6M.
- Cash and cash equivalents at the end of quarter was $195.3M (-8% over prior quarter). The Company had no borrowings.
- JKHY sees fiscal 2021 GAAP revenue in the range of $1.76B-1.77B vs. a consensus of $1.77B and GAAP EPS in the range of $3.75-3.85 vs. $3.73 consensus. Non-GAAP revenue growth 6.0% to 6.5%.
