Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) down 8.0% following Q3 beats with a softer Q4 outlook.

Total revenue was down 3% Y/Y to $59.9M, of which 92% was subscription revenue

ARR was up 17% Y/Y to $242.6M at the end of the quarter. Customers with ARR over $250K totaled 252, up 11%.

"We saw solid improvement in our cash flow from operations, increasing $11.5 million year over year, while our Unlevered Free Cash Flow margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was 6%" says Raj Dani, CFO.

For Q4, Ping expects revenue of $67-70M (consensus: $68.4M), total ARR of $255-257M and unlevered FCF of negative $3-5M.

