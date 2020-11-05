QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) reports mixed Q3 results with revenue down over 17% Y/Y.

New product revenue was down 37% Y/Y to $0.7M Mature product revenue was flat Y/Y to $1.1M.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 53.9%, up from 48.2% last year.

Non-GAAP operating expenses were $2.6M vs. $4.5M in last year.

The company sees Q4 revenue of $2.7M, Plus or minus 15% vs. a consensus of $3.4M; non-GAAP EPS of -$0.12 vs. -$0.11 and non-GAAP gross margin of ~60%, plus or minus 5%.

Previously: QuickLogic EPS beats by $0.04, misses on revenue (Nov. 4)

Related: QuickLogic Corp (QUIK) CEO Brian Faith on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript (Nov. 4)