QE boost in England as lockdown begins

  • Another round of stimulus has been launched in England as the country enters a second lockdown that runs from today until December 2.
  • The U.K.'s central bank boosted its bond-buying program by a larger-than-expected £150B, taking the government's purchase target to £875B to help the economy weather another wave of coronavirus restrictions.
  • Benchmark interest rates remain unchanged at 0.1%, though the BOE is exploring sub-zero territory, and has previously asked British lenders about their preparedness for negative interest rates.
  • The BOE has now eased monetary policy four times since March, flooding the economy with cash to keep borrowing costs down and help finance the cost of fighting the pandemic.
  • Today's decision was announced earlier than usual to avoid clashing with a statement from Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak on the government's latest pandemic support package.
  • Sterling +0.2% to $1.3011.
  • ETFs: EWU, FXB, OTC:GBB, EWUS, HEWU, FKU, FLGB, DGBP, UGBP, ZGBR
