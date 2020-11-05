Jeff Bezos has unloaded another 1M shares of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) for $3B as part of a prearranged 10b5-1 trading plan, marking the latest in a series of sales that now exceed $10B this year.

That's a notable jump from 2019, when the Amazon CEO sold $2.8B worth of shares, though he continues to hold more than 10% of the company - a stake worth around nearly $170B and makes him the richest person in the world.

Bezos has previously said he sells about $1B of Amazon stock each year to fund his rocket startup, Blue Origin, and launched a $10B Earth Fund back in February to combat the effects of climate change.