The U.S. officially pulled out of the Paris Climate Agreement yesterday after giving the required year's notice on Nov. 4, 2019.

It makes the country the only one of 197 signatories to have withdrawn from the deal struck in 2015, and which Joe Biden has said would be revived if elected president.

The pact is non-binding, meaning nations aren't required to meet any specific requirements, but the Obama administration previously pledged to reduce American emissions by about 26%-28% by 2025, compared with 2005 levels, when signing the deal in 2016.

In the absence of federal action, many U.S. states and businesses have set clean energy mandates to meet Paris targets, with 25 U.S. governors pledging to coordinate on climate policies.

