The battle surrounding TikTok is coming back into focus as lawyers for the Chinese-owned video app clashed with the DOJ's legal team in federal court to stave off a government-ordered shutdown set for Nov. 12.

District Judge Carl Nichols previously blocked an attempt by the Trump administration to impose a September ban on new TikTok downloads in the U.S., saying the move amounted to a prohibited use of broad emergency powers, but he didn't immediately rule on the latest shutdown attempt.

What the lawyers are saying: "The whole purpose [of the U.S. ban] is to destroy the TikTok app, to shut it down. That is the way in which the government seeks to protect data, to stop misinformation - to just stop people from using the app," said TikTok lawyer John Hall. "It is not a situation where the U.S. government is trying to limit the flow of information," responded DOJ lawyer Daniel Schwei. "The regulation of user data I think we would say doesn’t fall within the scope of informational materials."

The Nov. 12 deadline is aimed at pressuring TikTok parent ByteDance (BDNCE) to reach a settlement transferring TikTok's ownership to a group that would potentially include Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT).

Details of the structure are still up in the air as the companies try to ensure it would win final approval from both the Chinese and American governments.