Mondelēz International to redeem 3.625% notes due 2023
Nov. 05, 2020 Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ)
- Mondelēz International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to redeem the entire $391.078M of its outstanding 3.625% Notes due 2023 on December 4, 2020.
- Redemption price will be equal to the greater of 100% of the principal amount of the Notes or the sum of the present values of each remaining scheduled payment of principal and interest that would have been payable if the notes matured on April 7, 2023 discounted to the redemption date on a semi-annual basis at the Treasury Rate plus 15 bps, plus accrued and unpaid interest.