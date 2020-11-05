Wall Street awaits election results, GOP likely hangs on Senate

It all comes down to Arizona and Nevada. Barring different recount results or court battle outcomes, President Trump will have to take one of those states, as well as Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania to reclaim the presidency.

While he's currently ahead in the latter states, all Biden needs to do is pull ahead, or walk away with one of the wins out West.

Looking to future fiscal policies, traders are also concentrating on the battle for the Senate, where odds are increasing that Republicans will keep control after victories by Susan Collins in Maine and Joni Ernst in Iowa.