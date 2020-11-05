AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Q3 results:

Revenues: $6,578M (+3%); Product Sales: $6,520M (+6%); Collaboration Revenue: $258M (-79%).

Key product sales: Tagrisso: $1,155M (+30%); Imfinzi: $533M (+29%); Lynparza: $464M (+42%); Symbicort: $599M (-2%); Farxiga: $527M (+32%); Brilinta: $385M (-7%); Nexium: $409M (+7%); Crestor: $301M (-13%); Zoladex: $233M (+1%); Fasenra: $240M (+19%).

Diversified growth continued across therapy areas and geographically. However, China Pulmicort COVID-19 impact reduced the development.

Net Income: $651M (+132.5%); EPS: $0.49 (+113%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.94 (-4%).

CF Ops: $3,001M (+88.3%).

2020 Guidance (at CER): Total revenue: growth increase by a high-single digit to a low-double digit percentage (unch); Core EPS: to increase by a mid- to high teens percentage (unch).

See below late-stage pipeline events in the 2020-2021 timeframe:

Shares +1% premarket.

Previously: AstraZeneca EPS misses by $0.04, misses on revenue (Nov. 5)