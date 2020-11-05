Futures notch more big gains led by Big Tech

Tech mega-caps continue to be the big gainers across the board following a razor-thin election and outstanding political uncertainty (didn't the sell-side say a lack of immediate results would be negative for the market?)

"We were so ready for mayhem that mayhem was taken off the table by our preparedness for mayhem," said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at AxiCorp. Interesting...

Anyways, many voices are chiming in on the catalysts for the move higher after additional outsized gains were seen from stock index futures overnight: Dow +1.4% ; S&P 500 +2% ; Nasdaq +3% .

Some are saying the rally over the last 24 hours is due to less regulatory risk (due to a divided White House and Congress), making major policy changes difficult to enact. But wouldn't that also hold true for an elusive stimulus bill? Apparently not.

Others feel the broad selloff last week is getting many traders off the sidelines, while some believe their presidential candidate and agenda would be a net positive for equities.

Markets also don't appear to be paying attention to the coronavirus front, with the U.S. reporting more than 100,000 new cases in a single day for the first time ever on Wednesday.