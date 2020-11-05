The European Commission (EC) has granted approval of the label extension to Vertex Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:VRTX) KALYDECO (ivacaftor) granules to include the treatment of infants with cystic fibrosis (CF) ages 4 months and older and weighing at least 5 kg who have the R117H mutation or one of the following gating (class III) mutations in the CF transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

KALYDECO (ivacaftor) will be now available in Germany and other countries that have entered into long-term reimbursement agreements with Vertex, including the UK, Denmark and the Republic of Ireland.

In all other countries, Vertex will work closely with relevant authorities in Europe to secure access for eligible patients.

KALYDECO (ivacaftor) is already approved in Europe for people with CF ages 6 months and older weighing at least 5 kg.