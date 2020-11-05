Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.62; Diluted AFFO of $1.32.

Revenue of $386.11M (-15.7% Y/Y) beats by $8.98M .

“The rebound in our advertising revenue continued through the third quarter, buoyed by spending from local businesses and election-year political dollars. We were also pleased to see national accounts pick up their activity as the quarter went on," Chief Executive Sean Reilly said. "Given the sales recovery and our progress on expense savings, we are raising our guidance range for full-year diluted AFFO per share to $4.65 to $4.85.”

