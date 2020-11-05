Meredith EPS beats by $1.04, beats on revenue
- Meredith (NYSE:MDP): FQ1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.04 beats by $1.04; GAAP EPS of $0.88 beats by $1.23.
- Revenue of $693.5M (-4.4% Y/Y) beats by $30.44M.
- "We are off to an encouraging start to fiscal 2021, with 15 percent growth in national digital advertising to a record high, and a 43 percent increase in local political spot advertising from the prior cycle two years ago," said Meredith President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Harty. "While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact total Company revenues, sequentially our year-over-year performance has continued to recover. Our efforts to enhance financial flexibility and control costs have produced tangible results as demonstrated by our growth in operating profit and free cash flow. We anticipate these improvements will continue benefiting shareholders as macroeconomic conditions continue to improve and enable us to more meaningfully shift our focus to deleveraging and other long-term initiatives."
