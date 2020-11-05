Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) fiscal Q4 results:

Revenues: $4,784M (+4.4%); BD Medical: $2,318M (-4.9%); BD Life Sciences: $1,488MM (+31.2%); BD Interventional: $978M (-3.4%).

BD Life Sciences sales were driven by strong sales related to COVID-19 diagnostic testing solutions in the Diagnostic Systems unit on the BD Veritor and BD Max platforms.

Net Income: $105M (-15.9%); EPS: $0.36 (-20.0%); non-GAAP EPS: $2.79 (-15.7%).

CF Ops: $3,539M (+6.3%).

FY 2021 Guidance: Revenue growth: high single to low double-digits; non-GAAP EPS: non-GAAP EPS: $12.40 - 12.60 (consensus: $12.53).

Previously: Becton, Dickinson EPS beats by $0.25, beats on revenue (Nov. 5)