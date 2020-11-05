WestRock (NYSE:WRK): FQ4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.73 beats by $0.06 ; GAAP EPS of -$4.45.

Revenue of $4.47B (-3.9% Y/Y) beats by $100M .

“The WestRock team rose to the challenges of the operating environment in fiscal 2020 and delivered solid financial results, strong cash flow, and substantial debt reduction,” said Steve Voorhees, chief executive officer. “While the environment remains uncertain, we are seeing strong trends in key end markets and continue to successfully partner with our customers to meet their growing needs for sustainable, fiber-based packaging solutions. We have positive momentum for strong performance in fiscal year 2021.”

Press Release