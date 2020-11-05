AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC): FQ4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.89 beats by $0.02 ; GAAP EPS of -$23.74.

Revenue of $49.24B (+7.9% Y/Y) beats by $1.31B .

Adj. gross margin rate of 2.69% vs. consensus of 2.7% and operating margin rate of 1.08% vs. consensus of 1.08%.

FY2021 adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of $8.20-$8.45 vs. consensus of $8.39.

"We are well-positioned as we enter fiscal 2021," said Steven H. Collis, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer. "We will leverage our strong customer base, leadership in specialty, dedication to innovation, and successful corporate stewardship to grow our portfolio of pharmaceutical-centric services and solutions, further our execution excellence, advance our talent, and become an even more unified AmerisourceBergen. We also remain committed to delivering long-term growth and creating value for our shareholders, partners, customers, and the patients they serve."

