Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS): GAAP EPS of $0.93 misses by $0.06 .

Revenue of $544.2M (+9.7% Y/Y) beats by $8.38M .

Based on current visibility, backlog of existing orders and business trends, the company issued net sales and adj. EBITDA targets for fiscal 2021.

Net sales are expected to be in the range of $1.79 to $1.84B; adj. EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $495 to $515M; capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $80 to $90M

