Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Q3 results:

Revenues: $2,294M (+32%); Eylea total sales: $2,098.3M (+9%); Dupixent global net sales: $1,072.6M (+69%); Libtayo global sales: $96.1M (+87%); Praluent: $91.5M (+31%); Kevzara: $70M (+28%); REGN-COV2: $40.2M.

Net Income: $842M (+26%); EPS: $7.39 (+26%); non-GAAP Net Income: $961M (+26%); non-GAAP EPS: $8.36 (+25%).

Net cash used in operations (3 months): $254.3M.

The Company had robust top and bottom line growth driven by EYLEA in retinal diseases and Dupixent in atopic dermatitis and asthma.

In 2021, REGN looks forward to potential launches including PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo in non-small cell lung cancer and advanced basal cell carcinoma.

Lastly, Regeneron's novel antibody cocktail REGN-EB3 recently became the first FDA-approved treatment for Ebola.

