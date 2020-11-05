Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of €0.30 beats by €0.02 ; GAAP EPS of €0.29 beats by €0.02 .

Revenue of €576.3M (+6.7% Y/Y) misses by €1.57M .

The company is reiterating its 2020 Adjusted EBITDA guidance which is expected to be in excess of €460M. Adjusted EPS is now expected to be in excess of €1.31 EPS, reflecting a lower share count assumption upon the completion of the tender offer in September 2020.

FY guidance continues to assume organic revenue growth at a high-single digit percentage range.

Press Release