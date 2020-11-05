Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE:GOOS): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.10 beats by C$0.11 ; GAAP EPS of $0.09 beats by C$0.14 .

Revenue of C$194.8M (-33.7% Y/Y) beats by C$23.93M .

Gross margin rate was 48.4% vs. consensus of 47.4%.

“We have accelerated our best strategic opportunities in today’s environment. Mainland China has already returned to growth and our digital business is accelerating in a meaningful way at the right time,” said Dani Reiss, President & CEO. “This is a strong backdrop as we head into peak Canada Goose season.”

Given continued global uncertainties, including second wave shutdowns and disruptions, the company refrains to provide FY2021 outlook.

