The European Commission (EC) approves AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) Lynparza (olaparib) for first-line maintenance treatment with bevacizumab [Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Avastin] of patients with homologous recombination deficient (HRD)-positive advanced ovarian cancer and patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) with breast cancer susceptibility gene 1/2 (BRCA1/2) mutations, a subpopulation of homologous recombination repair (HRR) gene mutations.

The EC also approves Forxiga (dapagliflozin) for the treatment of symptomatic chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) in adults with and without type-2 diabetes.

Related ticker: Merck (NYSE:MRK)