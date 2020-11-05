Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) reports DTC revenue fell to $46.2M in FQ2 from $74.2M a year ago. The decrease was driven by lower retail traffic due to COVID-19 disruptions globally. Wholesale revenue fell to $118.5M from $218.1M. The decrease was a result of the continued impact of COVID-19 including the significant reduction in the planned order book and requests from partners and international distributors for later shipment timing relative to the comparative quarter.

DTC revenue in Mainland China increased by over 30%.

Global e-Commerce revenue increased by over 10%, with an acceleration of growth in September.

Total revenue was down 33.7% during the quarter.

Adjusted EBIT was $15.7M vs. $79.2M a year ago. Gross margin came in at 48.4% of sales vs. 47.4% consensus and adjusted EBIT margin was 8.1% of sales vs. 3.9% consensus.

Canada Goose did not provide an outlook for FY21 due to the pandemic.

Shares of Canada Goose are flat in premarket trading.

Previously: Canada Goose Holdings EPS beats by $0.11, beats on revenue