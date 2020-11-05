Yeti (NYSE:YETI) reports Q3 revenue topped expectations across its wholesale ($144.2M vs. $136.0M consensus), DTC ($150.4M vs. $125.4M consensus), Drinkware ($165.9M vs. $142.9M consensus) and Coolers & Equipment ($124.2M vs. $116.8M) segments.

Gross profit increased 670 bps Y/Y to 59.1% of sales. The increase in gross margin was primarily driven by a favorable shift in channel mix led by an increase in DTC channel net sales, product cost improvements, decreased tariffs and lower inbound freight.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 84% to $80.2M.

CEO update: "YETI continued to successfully harness both the momentum we experienced pre-pandemic and the accelerating interest in active, outdoor activities during the pandemic. During this dynamic period, we generated very strong third quarter revenue growth of +29% and expanded operating margin by 900 basis points. In addition, we continued to strengthen our balance sheet by amassing $235 million of cash and voluntarily paid down $50 million of debt in the process."

Looking ahead, Yeti expects sales to be up 15% to 16% in Q4 vs. +14.5% consensus and EPS to land in a range of $0.55 to $0.58 vs. $0.56 consensus.

Shares of Yeti are up 3.09% premarket to $53.01.

