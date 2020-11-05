Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEMKT:GDP): Q3 Cash and cash equivalents of $1.25M.

Revenue of $21.5M (-20.9% Y/Y) misses by $3.5M .

4Q20 guidance: Capital expenditures of $10M-$14M for drilling costs, wells drilled in Q4 will be completed and brought online early in 2021; Production of 140K - 145K Mcfe per day; Lease operating expense of $0.22 - $0.25 per Mcfe; Production and other taxes of $0.05 - $0.08 per Mcfe; Transportation and processing expense of $0.32 - $0.36 per Mcfe; General and Administrative expense payable in cash of $0.22 - $0.26 per Mcfe; Interest expense payable in cash of $0.07 - $0.09 per Mcfe; Total per unit cash expense (including interest) of $0.92 - $1.08 per Mcfe

FY21 guidance: Capital expenditures of $75M-$85M ; Production of 165K - 175K Mcfe per day; Lease operating expense of $0.20 - $0.24 per Mcfe; Production and other taxes of $0.06 - $0.09 per Mcfe; Transportation and processing expense of $0.30 - $0.36 per Mcfe; General and Administrative expense payable in cash of $0.20 - $0.24 per Mcfe; Interest expense payable in cash of $0.06 - $0.08 per Mcfe; Total per unit cash expense (including interest) of $0.82 - $1.01 per Mcfe; free cash flow of $15M - $30M

Press Release