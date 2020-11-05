Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund is an owner of 9.9% of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ). In addition to Peltz, Trian's Ed Garden was also added to the board.

Alongside those two, Barings CEO Thomas Finke also joins the Invesco board. Finke is retiring from Barings at the end of the month.

Peltz and Garden: "Trian believes strongly in the Invesco franchise, its people and future potential. We look forward to working with Marty and his leadership team and Rick and the Invesco Board to help Invesco create significant long-term value for all Invesco stakeholders."

Under quite a bit of pressure over the past few years, the traditional asset management industry is in consolidation mode. The most recent deal was Morgan Stanley's October agreement to purchase Eaton Vance.

Peltz is also a sizable shareholder in Janus (NYSE:JHG).

Source: Press Release