Starwood Property Q3 EPS beats as it grows portfolio

  • Shifting from its cautious stance in Q2, Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) originated or acquired $1.5B of assets in Q3 to take advantage of "the most compelling risk-adjusted returns presented across our business lines," said Chairman and CEO Barry Sternlicht.
  • Q3 core EPS of 50 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 47 cents and increased from 43 cents in Q2.
  • Q3 revenue of $267.4M vs. consensus estimate of $267.5M and $265.6M in Q2.
  • Commercial lending portfolio increased by $415M and residential portfolio increased by $349M during the quarter.
  • Undepreciated book value per share increased by 14 cents to $17.17.
  • Completed its eighth non-QM securitization with loans totaling $479M during Q3.
  • Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.
  • Previously: Starwood Property Trust EPS beats by $0.03, revenue in-line (Nov. 5)
