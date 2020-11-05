Starwood Property Q3 EPS beats as it grows portfolio
Nov. 05, 2020 7:24 AM ETStarwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD)STWDBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Shifting from its cautious stance in Q2, Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) originated or acquired $1.5B of assets in Q3 to take advantage of "the most compelling risk-adjusted returns presented across our business lines," said Chairman and CEO Barry Sternlicht.
- Q3 core EPS of 50 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 47 cents and increased from 43 cents in Q2.
- Q3 revenue of $267.4M vs. consensus estimate of $267.5M and $265.6M in Q2.
- Commercial lending portfolio increased by $415M and residential portfolio increased by $349M during the quarter.
- Undepreciated book value per share increased by 14 cents to $17.17.
- Completed its eighth non-QM securitization with loans totaling $479M during Q3.
- Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.
