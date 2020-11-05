Wolverine World Wide guides for 25% or better revenue drop in Q4
Nov. 05, 2020
- Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) reports revenue was down 14.6% in Q3 on a constant currency basis. The Wolverine Michigan Group saw a 10.2% drop in revenue and Wolverine Boston Group recorded a 20.3% decline.
- Gross margin was 41.0% of sales vs. 41.9% consensus and operating margin was 10.6% of sales vs. 8.8% a year ago.
- Cash flow from operating activities in the quarter was $96.5M and the company ended the quarter with cash on hand of $342M.
- CEO update: "During the last two quarters, which were significantly impacted by the global pandemic, the company delivered solid earnings and exceptional cash from operations of over $210M. While consumer demand exceeded our expectations during this time, we have been able to service the business at a high level and manage our inventory levels down by 22% compared to last year at quarter-end. We expect that headwinds caused by the pandemic will persist in the near-term and that Q4 revenue will be down no more than 25% year-over-year, including the effects of a partial shift in revenue from our international business into Q1 of 2021. We will continue to invest behind the ongoing momentum of our key brands to enable accelerated growth in Q1 of 2021."
