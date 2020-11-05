Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Q3 results:
Revenues: $3,978M (-2.8%).
Key product sales: Generics: $928M (+1.5%); Anda: $341M (-2.8%); Copaxone: $236M (-12.9%); Austedo: $168M (+60.0%); Bendeka/Treanda: $105M (-15.3%).
Net loss: ($4,340M) (-999%); non-GAAP net income: $637M (flat); loss/share: ($3.97) (-999%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.58 (flat).
GAAP results negatively impacted by a goodwill impairment charge of $4,628M related to its North American business in connection with current market capitalization influenced by uncertainty regarding the timeframe for resolution of certain litigations.
Cash flow ops: $307M (-5.5%).
2020 guidance: Revenue: $16.5B - 16.8B; EPS: $2.40 - 2.55, EBITDA: $$4.7B - 4.9B; free cash flow: $1.8B - 2.2B.
Shares down 2% premarket on light volume.
Quant rating is Neutral.