Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Q3 results:

Revenues: $3,978M (-2.8%).

Key product sales: Generics: $928M (+1.5%); Anda: $341M (-2.8%); Copaxone: $236M (-12.9%); Austedo: $168M (+60.0%); Bendeka/Treanda: $105M (-15.3%).

Net loss: ($4,340M) (-999%); non-GAAP net income: $637M (flat); loss/share: ($3.97) (-999%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.58 (flat).

GAAP results negatively impacted by a goodwill impairment charge of $4,628M related to its North American business in connection with current market capitalization influenced by uncertainty regarding the timeframe for resolution of certain litigations.

Cash flow ops: $307M (-5.5%).

2020 guidance: Revenue: $16.5B - 16.8B; EPS: $2.40 - 2.55, EBITDA: $$4.7B - 4.9B; free cash flow: $1.8B - 2.2B.

Shares down 2% premarket on light volume.

Quant rating is Neutral.

